News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » HC asks Bengal to file report on Birbhum killings on Thursday

HC asks Bengal to file report on Birbhum killings on Thursday

Source: PTI
March 23, 2022 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Calcutta high court on Wednesday directed CFSL Delhi to immediately collect necessary materials for forensic examination at Bogtui village in Bengal's Birbhum district, where at least eight people were charred to death in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder.

IMAGE: The house in Birbhum which was set on fire by a mob resulting in the death of eight people. Photograph: ANI Photo.

The court asked the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, taking up a suo motu petition and a set of PILs, ordered that CCTVs be installed at the crime scene in the presence of district judge, Purba Bardhaman, and recordings be done until further orders.

The bench, also comprising justice R Bharadwaj, directed a team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi to visit the place of incident and collect samples for examination without any delay.

It asked the DGP to ensure safety of witnesses, including that of a minor boy injured in the arson, in consultation with the district judge, Purba Bardhaman.

The court observed that the suo motu petition has been registered for a fair investigation in the case.

The petitioners in the PILs have prayed for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or by any other agency which is not controlled by the state.

Advocate general representing the government opposed the prayer, stating an SIT was probing the matter and that there was no need to transfer the case to any other agency. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
Bengal violence: 'We heard sounds of bombs exploding'
MHA seeks report from WB govt on killing of 8 people
MHA seeks report from WB govt on killing of 8 people
8 burnt alive in Bengal after killing of TMC leader
8 burnt alive in Bengal after killing of TMC leader
Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga
Chahal, Shimron Complain To Sanga
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on

22 arrested for Birbhum killings, forensic probe on

Birbhum arson: Villagers flee due to lack of security

Birbhum arson: Villagers flee due to lack of security

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances