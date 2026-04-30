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Rohit Shetty House Firing: Police File Chargesheet Against 17

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 30, 2026 19:18 IST

Mumbai Police have filed a chargesheet against 17 individuals in the Rohit Shetty house firing case, revealing details of the investigation and the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police file chargesheet against 17 accused in Rohit Shetty house firing case.
  • The chargesheet names 15 arrested individuals and two wanted suspects from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
  • Accused allegedly recced Rohit Shetty's house multiple times before the firing incident.
  • The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in the case.
  • Accused were apprehended from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, revealing connections and conspiracy.

The Mumbai police on Thursday filed a 1624-page chargesheet against 17 accused in a special MCOCA court in the filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case, an official said.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey house in Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1, one of which struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

 

Key Suspects and Their Involvement

While 15 persons have been arrested in the case, Shubham Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were shown as wanted accused, the official said. Lonkar and Arzoo Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the incident through a social media post, he added.

Incidentally, Lonkar is also wanted in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case as well as the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

Planning and Execution of the Attack

The accused were working on the directions of Lonkar and had recced Shetty's house on three occasions before the firing, the official said, adding some of them had consumed alcohol in a nearby area before the alleged shooter headed out to execute the plan.

Alleged shooter Deepak Sharma and three other accused had come to Juhu on the day of the incident, and fled in an autorickshaw to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district after the firing, the official said.

Investigation and Arrests

They held a meeting at another accused's house in Kalyan, before escaping to the northern states by train, he said. Kalyan served as a meeting point for the accused as one of them had lived in the town for almost two years, he added.

The accused were in hiding in a place in Haryana that had been provided by one Ritik Yadav, who too has been arrested, the official said.

Besides Sharma and Yadav, others held so far are Sunny Thakur, Sonu, Jatin Bharadwaj, Vishal Thakur and Vishnu Kushwah, Aditya Gayaki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji , Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasale, the official said.

"The accused are in the 20-25 age group. Kushwah is a cousin of shooter Deepak Sharma. The accused, nabbed from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, knew each other but didn't have direct connection with the gang members held from Pune," he said.

MCOCA Invoked

Shubham Lonkar's brother Pravin, who is behind bars in another firing case, was taken into custody for allegedly being part of the conspiracy as well as weapon supply, money transactions and brainwashing the accused persons, the official said.

The stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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