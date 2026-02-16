HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit Shetty house firing: Shooter among 6 arrested from H'yana, Raj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2026 14:33 IST

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Rohit Shetty's apartment in Mumbai's Juhu after the shooting incident. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The arrests were made in Haryana and Rajasthan, with the accused brought back to Mumbai for further investigation.
  • The firing incident occurred on February 1, with five rounds fired at Shetty's building in Juhu.
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar has claimed responsibility for the attack and is among the wanted accused.
  • The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, indicating the severity of the crime.

The Mumbai police have arrested six persons, including the alleged shooter who fired five rounds at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu in Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

The city police's anti-extortion cell apprehended the alleged shooter, Deepak Sharma, and five others involved in the case from Haryana and Rajasthan on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused have been brought to the city, he said.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in the Juhu area at 12.45 am on February 1. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

Investigation and Arrests

With the latest arrests, the police have nabbed 11 persons in connection with the case so far, he said.

The crime branch had arrested Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale, who had allegedly provided a scooter and other logistic support and weapons to the shooter, the official said.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar had taken responsibility for the firing, he said.

Lonkar is among the wanted accused in the case.

He has purportedly taken responsibility for the firing at Shetty's residence in a social media post.

Lonkar is also wanted in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case and the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. The police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
