4 shots fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home

IMAGE: It was not yet known whether director Rohit Shetty was at his residence when the incident occurred. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred in the early hours of the day.

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, he said.

The Juhu police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched the investigation.

The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Heavy security was deployed outside the building and the forensic science team also reached the spot to collect evidence, the official said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Shetty is best known for the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises led by Ajay Devgan and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express".