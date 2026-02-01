HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 shots fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home

4 shots fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 01, 2026 09:39 IST

IMAGE: It was not yet known whether director Rohit Shetty was at his residence when the incident occurred. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Unidentified persons fired shots outside Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of the day.
  • The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Unidentified persons opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area early on Sunday, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries, an official said, adding that security outside the building was intensified following the incident.

It was not yet known whether the filmmaker was at his residence when the incident occurred, he said.

"Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, he said.

The Juhu police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched the investigation.

The police were examining CCTV footage from around the building to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Heavy security was deployed outside the building and the forensic science team also reached the spot to collect evidence, the official said.

An FIR was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Shetty is best known for the "Golmaal" and "Singham" franchises led by Ajay Devgan and for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
