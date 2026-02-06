HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rohit Shetty firing: Fifth accused held; remanded in police custody

Rohit Shetty firing: Fifth accused held; remanded in police custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 06, 2026 01:04 IST

x

Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, is the fifth person arrested by Mumbai Police in the case.

IMAGE: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Mumbai police arrested Asaram Fasale, who is believed to have supplied the weapon.
  • The accused are suspected to be acting under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, an absconding member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
  • Shubham Lonkar is also wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.
  • A pistol, three magazines, and an air gun were seized from one of the accused during the initial arrests.
  • The court has extended police custody for all five accused until February 11 for further investigation and joint interrogation.

The police on Thursday arrested another person in connection with the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, and claimed that the accused were acting on the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, an absconding member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, is the fifth person arrested by Mumbai police in the case. A court remanded him in police custody till February 11, and extended the custody of the other four accused till the same date.

 

Fasale is suspected to have provided the weapon used in the crime, officials said.

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Juhu area at 12.45 am on Sunday. One bullet struck the glass of a gym inside the building.

The shooter in the case is yet to be arrested.

All the accused persons were in contact with Shubham Lonkar, who has been shown as a wanted accused in the case, police said.

Lonkar is also wanted in the cases related to the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and a firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

Police produced Fasale before the court along with four others whose initial police remand ended on Thursday.

Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) were arrested on Sunday. A pistol, three magazines and an air gun were seized from one of the accused.

All the accused were acting on Lonkar's instructions, police told the magistrate's court, seeking their maximum custody.

Advocate Archana Mane, appearing for Swapnil Sakat, said he was accused of being in touch with Lonkar through Signal app, but his custody was not required as the police had already seized his phone. Advocate Ajinkkya Mirdul, who represented Gayaki, Yenpure and Pomaji, contended that they had only sold a motorbike, and had no idea how it was going to be used.

Additional chief judicial magistrate V R Patil, after hearing all the submissions, said the offence appeared to be serious in nature.

There was a criminal conspiracy and the case diary showed progress in the investigation, the judge said, adding that further probe was needed. Also, as Fasale was arrested only on Thursday, joint interrogation was necessary, the judge said.

The court granted police the custody of the accused till February 11.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

4 shots fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home
4 shots fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home
'They Meant To Kill Rohit Shetty'
'They Meant To Kill Rohit Shetty'
Ba***ds of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede allowed to sue makers in Mumbai
Ba***ds of Bollywood: Sameer Wankhede allowed to sue makers in Mumbai
Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in Kolkata, 10 held
Bombs hurled, firing reported in clash in Kolkata, 10 held
Indian indicted for smuggling 'aliens' from Canada to US
Indian indicted for smuggling 'aliens' from Canada to US

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

'Congress hates Sikhs': PM Modi slams Rahul's 'traitor' remark2:29

'Congress hates Sikhs': PM Modi slams Rahul's 'traitor'...

Rahul Gandhi plays football with kids along with Kharge's pet1:18

Rahul Gandhi plays football with kids along with Kharge's...

'PM is hiding behind Speaker': Priyanka Gandhi on Modi's absence in Lok Sabha2:08

'PM is hiding behind Speaker': Priyanka Gandhi on Modi's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO