News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5th accused in Salman Khan house firing case arrested

5th accused in Salman Khan house firing case arrested

Source: PTI
May 07, 2024 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Rajasthan for allegedly providing financial help to the shooters involved in firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Actor Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan . Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan on Instagram

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary (37), an official said.

He is the fifth person to be arrested in the firing case.

Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled from the spot.

The official said Chowdhary's role had come to light during the interrogation of the persons arrested in the case.

 

He is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and was in direct contact with the alleged shooters - Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, the official said.

Choudhary allegedly provided financial support to Pal and Gupta to purchase a motorcycle and rent a house, he said.

He also conducted a recce around Khan's residence more than five times, the official said.

Before the firing incident, Choudhary went to Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and stayed with Pal and Gupta, he said.

Choudhary provided all the logistical support to the accused persons since the conspiracy of firing was hatched, the official said.

After a specific information received about Chowdhary's whereabouts, a crime branch team was sent to Rajasthan and he was apprehended from Nagaur district, he said.

The Mumbai police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case of firing outside Khan's residence.

One of the arrested persons, Anuj Thapan, who was accused of supplying weapons to the shooters, allegedly hanged himself in a police lock-up here on May 1.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the US or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Salman home firing: Accused dies by suicide in custody
Salman home firing: Accused dies by suicide in custody
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
Is Salman Planning To Move Out Of Mumbai?
Duo fired outside Salman's house to kill him: Police
Duo fired outside Salman's house to kill him: Police
Despite wars, oil shock fears yet to materialise
Despite wars, oil shock fears yet to materialise
Battle for top 4 heats up: SRH host LSG in crucial tie
Battle for top 4 heats up: SRH host LSG in crucial tie
Cong's Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP
Cong's Radhika Khera, actor Shekhar Suman join BJP
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?

Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river

Salman firing case: 2 pistols, bullets found in river

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances