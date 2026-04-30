HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » One Killed In Dehradun Robbery Encounter

One Killed In Dehradun Robbery Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 13:56 IST

x

A dramatic police encounter in Dehradun resulted in the death of a robber and injuries to a police inspector after a property dealer was robbed at gunpoint, sparking a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

Key Points

  • A robber was killed in Dehradun during a police encounter following a robbery.
  • A property dealer was robbed of Rs 2 lakh and shot at by three men.
  • A police inspector was injured during the exchange of fire with the robbers.
  • One robber died in hospital, while two accomplices escaped into the forest.
  • Police are conducting intensive checks at the district borders to apprehend the remaining suspects.

A robber was killed and a police inspector injured in an encounter in the Premnagar area here as police chased car-borne assailants after they looted and shot at a property dealer, police said on Thursday.

Robbery Details and Police Response

The property dealer, Devraj, a resident of Jhajra, informed police late Wednesday night that he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men in a black car with a Gujarat registration number, officials said.

 

Premnagar police station in-charge Inspector Naresh Rathore rushed to the spot with his team after receiving information about the incident.

Devraj told police that the robbers snatched his bag containing Rs 2 lakh, a mobile phone, an accounts diary and identity documents before firing at him and fleeing towards the Vishranti Resort.

The Encounter and Aftermath

According to police, the vehicle was tracked to a forest area. An injured Devraj accompanied the police team to identify the accused. Seeing the police team approaching, the robbers abandoned their car and started firing while fleeing into the woods. Inspector Rathore was injured in the firing.

"One robber was injured in the retaliatory firing by police, while two of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness," a police officer said.

Devraj, Rathore and the injured robber, who was identified as Akram of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, were hospitalised. Akram died during treatment, police said.

Investigation and Ongoing Search

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal and other senior officials visited the spot and the hospital to monitor the situation and enquire about the well-being of the injured.

SP (City) Pramod Kumar said intensive checking is being carried out at the district borders to nab the absconding accused.

"The two will be arrested soon," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Arrested After Police Encounter In Dehradun
Delhi Police Nab Wanted Robber After Gunfight
Delhi Police Nab Wanted Robber After Gunfight
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Two Arrested After Daylight Robbery of ₹10.65 Lakh in Delhi
Two Arrested, Injured In Police Encounter Over Bulandshahr Murders
UP Police Nab Thieves After Encounter, Recover Arms
UP Police Nab Thieves After Encounter, Recover Arms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Monsoon Magic: Heavy Rain Makes Bhalesha (Doda) Pleasant1:13

Monsoon Magic: Heavy Rain Makes Bhalesha (Doda) Pleasant

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!1:12

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO