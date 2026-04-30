One Killed In Dehradun Robbery Encounter

A dramatic police encounter in Dehradun resulted in the death of a robber and injuries to a police inspector after a property dealer was robbed at gunpoint, sparking a manhunt for the remaining suspects.

Key Points A robber was killed in Dehradun during a police encounter following a robbery.

A property dealer was robbed of Rs 2 lakh and shot at by three men.

A police inspector was injured during the exchange of fire with the robbers.

One robber died in hospital, while two accomplices escaped into the forest.

Police are conducting intensive checks at the district borders to apprehend the remaining suspects.

A robber was killed and a police inspector injured in an encounter in the Premnagar area here as police chased car-borne assailants after they looted and shot at a property dealer, police said on Thursday.

Robbery Details and Police Response

The property dealer, Devraj, a resident of Jhajra, informed police late Wednesday night that he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three men in a black car with a Gujarat registration number, officials said.

Premnagar police station in-charge Inspector Naresh Rathore rushed to the spot with his team after receiving information about the incident.

Devraj told police that the robbers snatched his bag containing Rs 2 lakh, a mobile phone, an accounts diary and identity documents before firing at him and fleeing towards the Vishranti Resort.

The Encounter and Aftermath

According to police, the vehicle was tracked to a forest area. An injured Devraj accompanied the police team to identify the accused. Seeing the police team approaching, the robbers abandoned their car and started firing while fleeing into the woods. Inspector Rathore was injured in the firing.

"One robber was injured in the retaliatory firing by police, while two of his accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness," a police officer said.

Devraj, Rathore and the injured robber, who was identified as Akram of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, were hospitalised. Akram died during treatment, police said.

Investigation and Ongoing Search

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobhal and other senior officials visited the spot and the hospital to monitor the situation and enquire about the well-being of the injured.

SP (City) Pramod Kumar said intensive checking is being carried out at the district borders to nab the absconding accused.

"The two will be arrested soon," he said.