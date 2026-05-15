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Maharashtra Revenue Officials Arrested For Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 13:40 IST

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Two Maharashtra revenue department officials have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to update land records, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • Two Maharashtra revenue department officials arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe.
  • The officials allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to update land records in Ratnagiri district.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught one official accepting the bribe.
  • The complainant had applied to incorporate her husband's name into ancestral land records.

Two women staffers of the revenue department have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to update land records in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, officials said on Friday.

ACB Action Against Corrupt Officials

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Ratnagiri unit on Thursday registered a case against Sanjana Nandakumar Mane (41), a kotwal talathi, and Poonam Jaysingh Gavit (37), a circle officer posted at Talwade in Rajapur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB-Ratnagiri) Avinash Patil said.

 

According to ACB, the complainant's parents owned ancestral land in Javlethar, Rajapur, and she had applied to the local revenue office to have her husband's name officially incorporated into the land records.

Details Of The Bribery Demand

"Gavit initially demanded Rs 25,000 through Mane to process the application and complete the task. Following negotiations, she brought down the sum to Rs 20,000," DYSP Patil said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the aggrieved woman approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint.

The anti-graft squad laid a trap at the circle office on Thursday and caught Mane red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of the circle officer, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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