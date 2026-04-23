Two Thane Officials Held In Bribery Case

Two officials from the Thane Zilla Parishad have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe to release retirement benefits, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Maharashtra.

Key Points Two Thane Zilla Parishad officials arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.

The officials allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from a retired teacher to release his retirement benefits.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught one official red-handed accepting the bribe.

Both officials have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two officials of the Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a retired teacher, officials said on Thursday.

Bribery Demand and Initial Payment

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the teacher, against whom a departmental inquiry is underway, to facilitate the release of his partial retirement benefits, Thane ACB inspector Pramod Ahire said.

"The teacher had already paid Rs 80,000 to the accused. They were persistently demanding the remaining amount, following which the aggrieved person approached the ACB," he said.

ACB Trap and Arrests

Acting on the complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap at the Zilla Parishad office and caught a junior administrative officer red-handed while accepting the remaining Rs 20,000 on Wednesday, Ahire said.

The other accused, an assistant administrative officer, was also later apprehended. Both were booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

The Prevention of Corruption Act aims to curb bribery and corrupt practices by public servants. Cases under this Act are investigated by agencies like the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which sets traps to catch officials accepting bribes. Such arrests highlight ongoing efforts to maintain integrity in public administration.