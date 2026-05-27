Maharashtra Revenue Official Arrested In Bribery Case

A revenue official in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government services.

Key Points Revenue official Ujjwala Patil arrested in Palghar for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Patil demanded Rs 45,000 for not preparing a panchnama of room construction work.

She also sought Rs 1.50 lakh for not preparing a panchnama of earth filling work on a disputed plot.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught Patil accepting the bribe.

A revenue official was nabbed in Palghar district by Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000, an official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dadaram Karande of the Palghar unit of ACB identified the accused as Ujjwala Patil (48), a Class-III village revenue official posted in Bilalpada in Vasai taluka.

"She sought Rs 45,000 for not preparing a panchnama of the room construction work and Rs 1.50 lakh for not preparing a panchnama of the earth filling work on a disputed plot of land at Bilalpada," he said.

ACB's Action and Arrest

After the complainant approached the ACB, a verification was done, following which a trap was laid, the official said.

She was held while accepting Rs 45,000 from the complainant, after which she was booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.