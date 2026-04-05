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Mumbai Officer Arrested in Bribery Case Involving Development Funds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 22:57 IST

A Mantralaya officer in Mumbai has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a substantial bribe to expedite the approval of crucial development funds, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • A Mantralaya Section Officer in Mumbai, Vilas Lad, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 6.37 lakh bribe.
  • The bribe was allegedly demanded to approve government funds for infrastructure development in a village.
  • The complainant reported the bribery demand to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who verified the claim.
  • Lad was apprehended in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, while allegedly accepting the bribe money.
  • A case has been registered against Lad under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a Mantralaya Section Officer on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh for approving funds for developmental works, officials said.

The accused, identified as Vilas Lad, is a Class 1 officer posted at the state secretariat in south Mumbai, an official said.

 

The complainant had applied for a government grant to develop basic infrastructure facilities in his village on behalf of a village Sarpanch.

While following up on the proposal, the complainant met Lad, who allegedly demanded 6.37 lakh to approve the funds, the official said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant approached the ACB Mumbai and lodged a complaint. A verification conducted by the ACB on March 16 confirmed that Lad had demanded a bribe.

Arrest and Investigation

Lad was nabbed while allegedly accepting the bribe money in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the official said, adding that he was arrested after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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