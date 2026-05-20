Raigad Revenue Officer Nabbed For Taking Bribe

A revenue department official in Raigad, Maharashtra, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe to expedite a land record entry, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government services.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Revenue official arrested in Raigad for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe.

The bribe was demanded to facilitate a land record entry for a property in Panvel.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a 49-year-old revenue department official for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 to facilitate a land record entry in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Wednesday.

Bribery Demand For Land Record Entry

A man and his wife had purchased a piece of land at Gavdevi Pada in Panvel, for which a mutation entry was required. When the man approached the circle officer for the same, the latter allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 for making the necessary entries in the 7/12 (land title record) extract, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Raigad) Sarita IS Bhosale said.

"Following negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a reduced sum of Rs 30,000," she said.

ACB Trap and Arrest

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the aggrieved land owner lodged a complaint with the ACB's Raigad unit.

Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap at the Panvel tehsil office on Tuesday. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant, Bhosale stated.

The accused officer was subsequently placed under arrest and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police said.