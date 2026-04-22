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Home  » News » Retired Teacher And Wife Allegedly End Lives In Assam

Retired Teacher And Wife Allegedly End Lives In Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 17:43 IST

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An elderly couple in Assam allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note indicating financial struggles and ongoing health issues as the cause.

Key Points

  • Retired teacher and wife allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Udalguri district.
  • The couple left a note citing financial hardships and prolonged illness as reasons for their action.
  • Neighbours discovered the bodies after the couple's sons were unable to reach them.
  • Police and forensic teams are investigating the incident.

A retired teacher and his wife allegedly died by suicide in Kalaigaon in Assam's Udalguri district on Wednesday, an officer said.

Couple's Suicide Note Reveals Hardship

The couple left a note, stating that they were taking the extreme step due to financial hardships and prolonged illness, he said.

 

The couple's two sons, who were away from home, could not reach them over the phone since morning and asked their neighbours to check on them, he added.

Discovery and Investigation

The neighbours found the bodies of Narendra Saikia and his wife, Damayanti, hanging in the bathroom, with three bottles of pesticides lying on the floor, the officer said.

They immediately informed the police, who reached the spot along with a magistrate and a forensic team, he said.

The bodies have been sent to the Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Suicide is a significant public health issue in India, often linked to socio-economic factors and mental health. Support systems and resources are available for individuals facing such challenges. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help from a mental health professional or helpline.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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