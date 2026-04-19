Ex-RBI Employee Murdered In Delhi Home: Police Investigate

A retired Reserve Bank of India employee was tragically murdered in his Delhi home, prompting a police investigation to uncover the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Madho Ram, a 63-year-old retired RBI employee, was found stabbed to death in his Delhi home.

Police were alerted to the incident by a PCR call reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.

A crime team has inspected the scene, collected forensic evidence, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

An investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the accused, with police scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals.

The motive for the murder is currently unknown, and police are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery.

A 63-year-old retired employee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was allegedly stabbed to death inside his residence in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.

The caller informed the police that his uncle had been attacked, following which a team from the Mandir Marg police station rushed to the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

"On reaching the location, police found the victim, identified as Madho Ram, lying in a room on the first floor of his house with multiple stab injuries," said the police officer.

He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, the crime team was called to the scene, and a detailed inspection of the premises was carried out. Forensic evidence has been collected, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Victim Identified As Retired RBI Staff

Madho Ram was a retired Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee from the RBI and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Mandir Marg police station, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Search For Suspects Intensifies

Multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals to gather leads, police stated.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery, are being probed.

Under Indian law, charges of murder and potentially robbery apply in this case. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying potential suspects through CCTV footage and witness statements. The proximity to Andh Vidyalaya may also be a factor in the investigation.