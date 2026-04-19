HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ex-RBI Employee Murdered In Delhi Home: Police Investigate

Ex-RBI Employee Murdered In Delhi Home: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 19, 2026 22:22 IST

A retired Reserve Bank of India employee was tragically murdered in his Delhi home, prompting a police investigation to uncover the motive and apprehend the perpetrators.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Madho Ram, a 63-year-old retired RBI employee, was found stabbed to death in his Delhi home.
  • Police were alerted to the incident by a PCR call reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.
  • A crime team has inspected the scene, collected forensic evidence, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
  • An investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the accused, with police scanning CCTV footage and questioning locals.
  • The motive for the murder is currently unknown, and police are exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery.

A 63-year-old retired employee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was allegedly stabbed to death inside his residence in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm reporting a stabbing near Andh Vidyalaya.

 

The caller informed the police that his uncle had been attacked, following which a team from the Mandir Marg police station rushed to the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

"On reaching the location, police found the victim, identified as Madho Ram, lying in a room on the first floor of his house with multiple stab injuries," said the police officer.

He was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the police, the crime team was called to the scene, and a detailed inspection of the premises was carried out. Forensic evidence has been collected, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Victim Identified As Retired RBI Staff

Madho Ram was a retired Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee from the RBI and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son, police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Mandir Marg police station, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Search For Suspects Intensifies

Multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused persons. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals to gather leads, police stated.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and all possible angles, including personal enmity and robbery, are being probed.

Under Indian law, charges of murder and potentially robbery apply in this case. The police investigation will likely focus on identifying potential suspects through CCTV footage and witness statements. The proximity to Andh Vidyalaya may also be a factor in the investigation.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Retired MEA official's wife stabbed to death in Delhi
Retired MEA official's wife stabbed to death in Delhi
Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument
Delhi man killed in scissors attack after monetary argument
Delhi man killed in family row stabbing
Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand
Delhi man fatally stabbed after refusing money demand
Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate
Delhi Man Dies After Sultanpuri Stabbing: Police Investigate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show 1:05

Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in Red, Her Smile Steals the Show

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps1:10

Daisy Shah Spotted Post-Workout, Chats Candidly with Paps

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO