Relief for Karisma's children in Sunjay Kapur Rs 30,000 cr property row

The Delhi High Court has ordered the preservation of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's assets, estimated at Rs 30,000 crore, amid a legal battle over his will involving his children and first wife, Priya Kapur.

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor with her children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Key Points Delhi High Court orders preservation of Sunjay Kapur's assets amid will dispute.

Court addresses 'suspicious circumstances' raised by Sunjay Kapur's children regarding the will.

Priya Kapur must address concerns before the will is accepted.

Equity shareholdings in Indian companies and personal effects are protected.

Court order aims to protect the legitimate shares of Sunjay Kapur's children and mother.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed preservation of the assets of late Sunjay Kapur, ruling that all "suspicious circumstances" raised by the industrialist's children from his marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor have to be completely removed by his first wife, Priya Kapur, before the acceptance of his purported last will.

Court Intervention in Sunjay Kapur's Asset Dispute

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim order on an application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating their father's assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

The interim application was filed in a suit by the children, challenging their late father's purported will of his assets.

"Having heard and on examination of the material on record, I have the considered view that all legitimate suspicious circumstances raised by the plaintiffs will have to be completely removed by defendant number one (Priya Kapur) before the document is accepted as the last will," the judge said.

"Plaintiffs have made out a prima-facie case that the assets which are subject matter need to be protected, preserved, pending disposal of the suit," she added.

Protection of Equity and Personal Effects

Justice Singh ordered that the equity shareholdings in the three Indian companies of the deceased cannot be changed and also restrained the disposal of his personal effects, including artwork.

The court said if the assets are not preserved and Priya Kapur ultimately fails to prove the validity and genuineness of the will, the deceased's children from his marriage with Karisma Kapoor -- his second wife -- and his mother Rani Kapur would be deprived of their legitimate shares.

"I have restrained from alienating, transferring, pledging, liquidating or in any other manner changing the equity shareholdings in the three Indian companies. I have restrained from withdrawing the PF amount. I have restrained from withdrawing monies from the three accounts except to the extent of discharging liabilities towards the children," the judge said.

The court clarified that it has not passed the order with respect to immovable foreign assets.

A detailed copy of the verdict is awaited.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He had reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.