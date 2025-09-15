The Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 Cr Estate

If you are puzzled why actress Karisma Kapoor's children are embroiled in a legal dispute with their father's estate, this is why.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur at their wedding. Photograph: Jewella C Miranda/Rediff

Karisma was married to businessman Sunjay Kapur, and after his death earlier this year their children have dragged Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur to court for their right share in his property.

Who are the main parties involved?

Priya Sachdev Kapur -- Sunjay's widow and mother of their son.



Karisma Kapoor -- Sunjay's ex-wife and mother of his two children.



Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor -- Karisma and Sunjay's children.



Rani Kapur -- Sunjay's 80-year-old mother and a legal heir, who has also raised objections.



What are Karisma Kapoor's children disputing?

Samaira and Kiaan allege that Priya Kapur forged a will dated March 21, months before Sunjay's death. They claim the will was suddenly introduced and read out under suspicious circumstances.

What did the court order Priya Sachdev Kapur to do?

The Delhi high court has directed Priya to submit a full list of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets, along with her reply to the allegations. The court will next hear the matter on October 9, including the request for an interim injunction.

Why is Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, involved in the case?

Rani Kapur is a class 1 legal heir and has been made defendant No. 3 in the suit. She claims her rights in the family trust were ignored after Priya's marriage to Sunjay and says she is concerned about asset sales happening without her knowledge.

What did Rani Kapur's lawyer say about the dispute?

Her lawyer, Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, stated that the real fight is between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev over the will and inheritance. He added that Rani has maintained a consistent stand and will file her formal response in court.

What is the dispute over the will?

The will is unregistered, was disclosed suddenly, and was read in haste, according to the plaintiffs. The executor reportedly learned about it only a day before, and it was introduced not by the family, but by a family employee.

How did Priya Kapur respond to the allegations?

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, countered that the suit is not maintainable. He stressed that the plaintiffs are already trust beneficiaries and had been given Rs 1,900 crore just days before filing the case.

'It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen,' Nayar said on his client's behalf.

What are Karisma and Sunjay's children asking for in court?

They are seeking partition of the estate, rendition of accounts (a full breakdown of the assets and how they are managed), and an injunction preventing the defendants from dealing with the estate until the case is resolved.

What are Rani Kapur's specific concerns?

She expressed concern that a trust set up by her now offers her no rights, and claimed that shares of Sona Comstar, Sunjay's company, worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a foreign entity without her knowledge. She has urged the court to maintain status quo over the estate