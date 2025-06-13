Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur Dies

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor with Sunjay Kapoor. Photograph: Rediff Archives.

Indian automotive industry leader Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away suddenly on Thursday. He was 53.

Confirming his demise, business consultant Suhel Seth told ANI that Sunjay died of a heart attack, which was triggered after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

'Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar...Om Shanti,' Seth posted.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor at their wedding. Photograph: Jewella C Miranda/Rediff

Sunjay was Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2010.

In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur at Amrita Arora's wedding. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar.

After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Just a few hours before his demise, Sunjay had expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

'Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash,' Sunjay's last post on X read.

IMAGE: Sunjay Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunjay Kapur/ X

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora visited Karisma's home late on Thursday night to offer their support to Sanjay's children.