SC seeks Karisma Kapoor's response on divorce settlement copy plea

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of Karisma Kapoor on a plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur seeking a certified copy of the divorce settlement arrived at in 2016 in the top court between her late husband Sunjay Kapur and the Bollywood actor.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor (left) poses for a picture with a cop during an event in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, April 3, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The development assumed significance as Priya Sachdeva Kapur, widow of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, is fighting a legal battle in the Delhi high court.

In September last year, the two children of actor Karisma Kapoor moved the high court seeking shares in their late father Sunjay Kapur's assets and challenged his March 21, 2025 will, which purportedly leaves his entire personal estate to their step-mother, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

On Friday, a bench of Justice A S Chandurkar took up the plea of Priya Sachdev Kapur in chambers and, according to sources, sought Karisma Kapoor's response in two weeks.

The sources said that the counsel for the Bollywood actor opposed the plea and raised objections with regard to its maintainability on the ground that Priya Sachdev Kapur is an unrelated third party to the 2016 settlement and has no locus standi.

Karisma Kapoor was represented by advocates Ravi Sharma and Apoorv Shukla who submitted that the consent terms and the divorce decree were already in possession of Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya Sachdev Kapur's counsel submitted that these documents are directly relevant to the present estate litigation, where issues concerning financial provision, child support and post-divorce obligations have been repeatedly raised before the Delhi high court.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 last year, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.