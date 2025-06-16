How Much Will Karisma's Kids Inherit?

IMAGE: A throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor with her children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapur. Photograph: The late Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor's billionaire ex-husband Sanjay Kapur passed away suddenly on June 13 when he succumbed to a heart attack in London. He was playing a polo match when he reportedly swallowed a bee, which triggered the heart attack.

Kapur, 53, was the chairman of Sona Comstar, with a net worth of ₹10,300 crore (₹1.2 billion), according to Forbes.

He has a six-year-old son Azarias from his wife, Priya Sachdev, and two children, Samaira, 20 and Kiaan, 15, from his second wife, Karisma Kapoor (they were married between 2003 and 2016).

He does not have any children from his first wife, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani (married between 1996 and 2000).

IMAGE: Sanjay Kapur twins with sons, Kiaan and Azarias, along with Priya Sachdev. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Sachdev/Instagram

Kapur's estate and wealth will pass on to his wife, Priya. His sisters Mandira Kapur and Superna Motwane may step into management roles, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

His young children have not been assigned any roles yet.

Samaira and Kiaan have reportedly been gifted bonds worth ₹14 crore (₹140 million) each and a monthly income of ₹10 lakh (₹1 million) each.

During their divorce, Kapur's father Surinder Kapur's house in Mumbai had been transferred in Karisma's name, according to the Mint newspaper.

The inheritance reports are, however, not confirmed.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff