Real Estate Businessman Abducted After Car Ambush Near Bengaluru

Real Estate Businessman Abducted After Car Ambush Near Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 10:57 IST

A Bengaluru real estate businessman was allegedly kidnapped after a planned car ambush, prompting a police investigation to find the abductors and rescue the victim.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A real estate and financial businessman, Gopal alias Gopi, was allegedly kidnapped near Bengaluru.
  • The kidnapping occurred after the victim's car was rammed and he was sprayed with an unknown substance.
  • Police are investigating the incident and have seized the vehicle used in the ambush.
  • Efforts are underway to locate and rescue the kidnapped businessman and apprehend the abductors.

A man was allegedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants after they blocked his car and sprayed a substance on him, police said.

The victim has been identified as Gopal alias Gopi, a resident of Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru City. He is engaged in real estate and financial business, they said.

 

The incident occurred on Sunday near Karpur Gate in Anekal taluk, police said.

According to police, Gopal and his friend Satish were travelling in a car from Attibele towards Anekal when the incident occurred near Karpur.

The assailants, who had allegedly planned the abduction, rammed the car with another vehicle to stop it.

The miscreants then allegedly sprayed a substance on Gopal and forcibly kidnapped him before fleeing the spot in another car, a senior police officer said.

Satish, who was also sprayed by the kidnappers, managed to alert Gopal's family members about the incident. The family subsequently informed the police.

A team from the Anekal police station rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The police have seized the vehicle used to block the car.

Efforts are on to trace the abductors and rescue the victim, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
