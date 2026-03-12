Gujarat man killed in Patan shooting linked to business feud

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Patan, Gujarat, allegedly due to a long-standing business dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspects.

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Patan in Gujarat on Thursday morning, following which police ordered a blockade at the district to nab the five accused, an official said.

Yusufkhan Pathan was shot around 11:15am near Nilam Cinema while he was travelling in his car from Bukdi to Junaganj, Patan Superintendent of Police Vasant Nayi said.

As per the FIR, Zaheer alias Khokhro Abbaskhan Belim fired two rounds at Pathan using his revolver.

"Zaheer was in an autorickshaw along with his four associates. They overtook Pathan's car and stopped it. Zaheer then fired two rounds and fled the scene in the same auto. Pathan was hit on the right shoulder and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Zaheer was keeping watch on Pathan for the past two days," the official said.

Investigation into the Patan Shooting

The firing was, prima facie, linked an old business dispute between Pathan and Zaheer, as per police.

"The five have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Police Act and Arms Act. A blockade has been ordered across the district to catch the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage," SP Nayi said.