Home  » News » Gujarat man killed in Patan shooting linked to business feud

Gujarat man killed in Patan shooting linked to business feud

March 12, 2026 21:02 IST

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Patan, Gujarat, allegedly due to a long-standing business dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspects.

Key Points

  • Yusufkhan Pathan, 50, was shot dead in Patan, Gujarat, due to a business dispute.
  • Zaheer alias Khokhro Abbaskhan Belim is the primary suspect, accused of firing two rounds at Pathan.
  • The shooting occurred near Nilam Cinema while Pathan was travelling in his car.
  • Police have initiated a district-wide blockade and are reviewing CCTV footage to apprehend the five accused.
  • The suspects face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Police Act, and Arms Act.

A 50-year-old man was shot dead in Patan in Gujarat on Thursday morning, following which police ordered a blockade at the district to nab the five accused, an official said.

Yusufkhan Pathan was shot around 11:15am near Nilam Cinema while he was travelling in his car from Bukdi to Junaganj, Patan Superintendent of Police Vasant Nayi said.

 

As per the FIR, Zaheer alias Khokhro Abbaskhan Belim fired two rounds at Pathan using his revolver.

"Zaheer was in an autorickshaw along with his four associates. They overtook Pathan's car and stopped it. Zaheer then fired two rounds and fled the scene in the same auto. Pathan was hit on the right shoulder and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Zaheer was keeping watch on Pathan for the past two days," the official said.

Investigation into the Patan Shooting

The firing was, prima facie, linked an old business dispute between Pathan and Zaheer, as per police.

"The five have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Gujarat Police Act and Arms Act. A blockade has been ordered across the district to catch the accused. We are also checking CCTV footage," SP Nayi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

