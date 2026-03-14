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Jaipur Property Dealer Targeted in Drive-By Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 20:48 IST

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A Jaipur property dealer survived a targeted shooting, prompting a police investigation into a suspected old rivalry.

Key Points

  • A property dealer in Jaipur, Kamal Meena, was attacked while driving to a temple.
  • Unidentified assailants in multiple vehicles surrounded Meena's SUV and opened fire.
  • Meena survived the attack by ramming his vehicle into the attackers' and chasing one on foot.
  • Police suspect the shooting is the result of an old rivalry and are investigating the incident.
  • CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the attackers involved in the Jaipur shooting.

A property dealer narrowly escaped after unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was en route to a temple here on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Hatoj Phatak in the Bindayaka area. According to the police, the initial investigation suggests that the man was attacked over an old enmity.

 

The victim, Kamal Meena (38), from Sirsi village, had left his house in a Fortuner SUV for the temple when 10-12 men arrived in three vehicles and surrounded his car near a private school, police said.

One of the assailants opened fire at Meena, and the bullet hit the car.

During the incident, Meena rammed his vehicle into the attackers' vehicle and also chased one of the assailants who tried to flee on foot, police said.

The attackers, however, managed to escape in their vehicles. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was examined to identify the attackers, they added.

Prima facie, the firing is suspected to be the result of an old rivalry, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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