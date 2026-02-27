Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted After Wedding

Following their intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple, delighting fans with their heartwarming moments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple after an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

The couple's wedding, held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, blended Telugu-Andhra and Kodava traditions.

Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly planning a grand reception for industry colleagues.

The actors, known for their roles in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade,' will reunite onscreen in the upcoming film 'Ranabaali'.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as husband and wife following their intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The newlyweds were spotted at the airport, and their heartwarming moments together have since gone viral on social media.

Dressed elegantly for their outing, Rashmika turned heads in a red churidar set, radiating bridal glow, while Vijay kept it classic in a light blue kurta-pyjama. The couple walked hand-in-hand, smiling warmly at the paparazzi. In videos circulating online, they can be seen waving and blowing kisses to photographers before heading inside the airport, marking their first official public moment after tying the knot.

Wedding Details and Celebrations

The wedding, held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. The ceremony beautifully blended traditions, with the couple first marrying according to Telugu-Andhra rituals, followed by Kodava customs. Among the notable attendees were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

While the couple has largely kept details of their big day private, they are reportedly set to host a grand reception for industry colleagues on March 4, 2026.

Onscreen Reunion

On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Fans can look forward to seeing the real-life couple reunite onscreen in the upcoming Telugu action film Ranabaali.