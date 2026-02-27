HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted After Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Spotted After Wedding

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Patcy
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 15:33 IST

x

Following their intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple, delighting fans with their heartwarming moments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple after an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.
  • The couple's wedding, held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, blended Telugu-Andhra and Kodava traditions.
  • Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly planning a grand reception for industry colleagues.
  • The actors, known for their roles in 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade,' will reunite onscreen in the upcoming film 'Ranabaali'.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as husband and wife following their intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The newlyweds were spotted at the airport, and their heartwarming moments together have since gone viral on social media.

Dressed elegantly for their outing, Rashmika turned heads in a red churidar set, radiating bridal glow, while Vijay kept it classic in a light blue kurta-pyjama. The couple walked hand-in-hand, smiling warmly at the paparazzi. In videos circulating online, they can be seen waving and blowing kisses to photographers before heading inside the airport, marking their first official public moment after tying the knot.

 

Wedding Details and Celebrations

The wedding, held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. The ceremony beautifully blended traditions, with the couple first marrying according to Telugu-Andhra rituals, followed by Kodava customs. Among the notable attendees were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan.

While the couple has largely kept details of their big day private, they are reportedly set to host a grand reception for industry colleagues on March 4, 2026.

Onscreen Reunion

On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Fans can look forward to seeing the real-life couple reunite onscreen in the upcoming Telugu action film Ranabaali.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Patcy© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony
At Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Confirm 'The Wedding of VIROSH'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Confirm 'The Wedding of VIROSH'
At Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Venue
At Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Venue

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi excise case4:22

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO