Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, lovingly known as 'Virosh' by fans, have tied the knot in a stunning Udaipur wedding, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions in a celebration of their love.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

The wedding festivities included a cricket match, sangeet, haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

The couple expressed gratitude to their fans, acknowledging their nickname 'Virosh'.

Celebrity guests included Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Zakir Khan.

A grand reception is expected to be held in Hyderabad for friends and colleagues.

In a celebration straight out of a modern-day fairytale, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially begun their forever together. The beloved star couple tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony in Udaipur, marking a moment fans had eagerly awaited for nearly eight years.

The wedding took place at the regal Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, with the sacred rituals conducted at 10:10 am, an auspicious hour believed to usher in happiness and good fortune.

Rooted in tradition, the morning ceremony followed Telugu Hindu customs in honour of Vijay's heritage.

Later in the evening, the celebrations were set to continue with a Kodava ceremony as a tribute to Rashmika's roots, beautifully blending both their cultures into one heartfelt union.

Watch: Sweets Distributed To The Media

Video: Viral Bhayani

The guest list featured close family and friends from the industry, including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director-actor Rahul Ravindran, actor Eesha Rebba, comedian Zakir Khan and stylist Shravya Varma, among other loved ones.

Following the wedding, sweets were distributed to the paparazzi, with Kaju Katli boxes featuring a photo of the radiant bride, a sweet gesture marking a sweet beginning. The newlyweds are expected to return to Hyderabad to host a grand reception for friends and colleagues.

As Mr and Mrs Deverakonda step into this new chapter, their love story -- once whispered about, now joyfully celebrated -- has become one of the most heartwarming moments in the entertainment world this year.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

The festivities leading up to the big day were nothing short of spectacular. Wedding celebrations kicked off with a spirited cricket match titled the 'Virosh Premiere League,' a playful nod to the couple's fandom-given nickname.

On February 24, the Sangeet lit up the venue with music, dance, and emotion. Vijay's friends performed to his hit tracks, while his mother welcomed Rashmika into the family with heirloom bangles a touching gesture that left guests teary-eyed.

The couple reportedly shared a special dance to Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale from Geetha Govindam, the film that first brought them together on screen and sparked years of speculation off it. The décor featured blown-up unseen photographs of the couple through the years, turning the evening into a nostalgic walk down memory lane.

The Haldi ceremony on February 25 unfolded in hues of yellow and pink, with glimpses shared online delighting fans. Paper flowers reading 'Vijay' and 'Rushie', rose petal arrangements, and charming personalised details including a cartoon poster of Rashmika's Cocker Spaniel Aura and Vijay's Husky Storm cruising in sunglasses added warmth and whimsy to the intimate affair. The Mehendi followed later that evening, culminating in the dreamy wedding ceremony the next morning.

In a heartfelt note announcing their union as 'The Wedding of VIROSH', the couple paid tribute to their fans who lovingly coined their nickname. 'Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there,' they shared, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support that surrounded their journey.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff