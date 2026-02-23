Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Confirm 'The Wedding of VIROSH'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Rashmika-Vijay Make it Official

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/ Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally confirmed their wedding.

On Sunday, the couple posted a note on Instagram, revealing that their wedding will officially be known as 'the wedding of VIROSH'.

The couple explained that the name 'Virosh' wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names.

The note read, 'Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today -- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.

'We would like to name it -- 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us -- always. Biggest hugs and full love!'

About Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad last October and are now set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

The reception is scheduled to be held on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The couple have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films -- 2018's romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and 2019's action drama Dear Comrade.

