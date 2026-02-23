HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Confirm 'The Wedding of VIROSH'

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Confirm 'The Wedding of VIROSH'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2026 12:26 IST

x

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur.

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam.

Key Points

  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda fell in love on the sets of Dear Comrade in 2010.
  • They will marry in Udaipur on February 26.
  • The wedding reception will be held on March 4 in Hyderabad.
 

Rashmika-Vijay Make it Official

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/ Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally confirmed their wedding.

On Sunday, the couple posted a note on Instagram, revealing that their wedding will officially be known as 'the wedding of VIROSH'.

The couple explained that the name 'Virosh' wasn't inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans who, years ago, lovingly combined their names.

The note read, 'Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today -- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.

'We would like to name it -- 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us -- always. Biggest hugs and full love!'

About Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade.

Rashmika and Vijay reportedly had an intimate engagement ceremony in Hyderabad last October and are now set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26.

The reception is scheduled to be held on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The couple have shared screen space in two notable Telugu films -- 2018's romantic comedy blockbuster Geetha Govindam and 2019's action drama Dear Comrade.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Love Story
The Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Love Story
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Engaged?
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: 'Shaadi Kab Hai?'
Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika's Hand
Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika's Hand
10 Times Rashmika Gave Us #FashionGoals
10 Times Rashmika Gave Us #FashionGoals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine, tensions escalate2:18

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight...

Tanisha Mukherjee Dazzles in Black During Mumbai Outing0:35

Tanisha Mukherjee Dazzles in Black During Mumbai Outing

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO