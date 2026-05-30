Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Kaziranga

The pale-coloured hog deer is believed to be affected by albinism, a rare genetic condition characterised by the absence or reduction of melanin pigment in the skin, fur, and eyes.

IMAGE: The rare albino hog deer. Photograph: By special arrangement

Key Points A rare albino hog deer was spotted in the Kaziranga National Park, drawing attention from wildlife experts and conservationists.

Wildlife experts said albinism is a rare genetic condition that often makes survival difficult in natural habitat.

Kaziranga was earlier in the spotlight after sightings of an extremely rare golden tiger in the wild.

A rare albino hog deer has been spotted in the grasslands of the Kaziranga national park, captivating wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

The unusual sighting gained widespread attention after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared visuals of the animal on X, describing the moment as a remarkable reminder of the state's rich biodiversity.

'Not every day does one witness something this rare deer. The sighting of an albino hog deer in Kaziranga stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam,' Sarma posted.

A rare genetic phenomenon

The pale-coloured hog deer is believed to be affected by albinism, a rare genetic condition characterised by the absence or reduction of melanin pigment in the skin, fur, and eyes.

Wildlife experts note that albino animals are rarely seen in natural habitat as their unusual appearance often makes survival in the wild more difficult.

The sighting is considered especially significant because hog deer population face habitat pressures across South Asia.

The appearance of an albino individual in the wild is therefore viewed as both biologically rare and ecologically important.

Kaziranga's growing list of rare wildlife sightings

Kaziranga was in the news recently after the sighting of a rare golden tiger -- an extremely uncommon colour variant of the Bengal tiger -- in the wild.

Videos and photographs of the elusive animal had gone viral after being shared by the Assam chief minister's Office on National Tourism Day earlier this year.

Wildlife experts describe the golden tiger as a rare genetic morph caused by recessive genes affecting pigmentation.

Reports suggest that only a handful of such tigers are believed to exist in India, making the Kaziranga sighting particularly significant.

Kaziranga holds a unique place in global wildlife conservation, with records noting it as one of the very few places in the world where a golden tiger has been spotted in the wild.

Kaziranga's remarkable biodiversity

Located in Assam, Kaziranga National Park is one of India's most celebrated wildlife reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The park is internationally known for sheltering the world's largest population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

Also a tiger reserve, Kaziranga supports a wide variety of species including elephants, swamp deer, wild buffaloes, and numerous migratory birds.

Conservationists say the latest sighting further reflects the ecological richness of Kaziranga's grasslands and wetlands, which continue to provide refuge to several vulnerable and endangered species.

Conservation success drives tourism boom

Kaziranga's conservation success story has also translated into a sharp rise in tourism.

The national park recorded an all-time high tourist footfall during 2024 to 2025, attracting more than 406,000 visitors, including nearly 17,700 foreign tourists, according to official figures released by park authorities.

Officials attribute the surge to improved conservation measures, enhanced safari experiences, and growing global interest in Kaziranga's unique wildlife.

The park has now emerged as one of India's most visited national parks, reflecting how successful conservation efforts can also contribute to sustainable tourism and local livelihood.

Conservation efforts continue

Over the years, the Assam forest department and wildlife authorities have intensified anti-poaching measures, habitat management programmes, and rescue operations during annual floods caused by the Brahmaputra river.

These sustained efforts have significantly strengthened wildlife protection across the region.

Environmentalists believe that rare sightings such as the albino hog deer help generate greater public awareness about conservation and the importance of protecting fragile ecosystems from habitat degradation and climate-related threats.

A symbol of nature's fragile beauty

As images and videos of the rare deer continue to circulate online, the albino hog deer has emerged as more than just a visual curiosity.

For many, it symbolises the fragile beauty of nature and the urgent need to preserve the forests and wildlife of North East India for future generations.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff