Kaziranga Turtle Conservation Milestone

India's first satellite-tagged Ganges soft-shell turtle released in Kaziranga.

IMAGE: The Ganges soft-shell turtle (Nilssonia gangetica) is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Photographs: Kind courtesy @wii_india/X

In a first for the country, India's first satellite-tagged Ganges soft-shell turtle was released into the wild at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Friday, May 15, 2026, marking a major milestone in freshwater turtle conservation.

The release of the endangered reptile coincided with Endangered Species Day and is expected to provide crucial scientific data on the movement and habitat use of one of India's least-studied river predators.

Key Points India released its first satellite-tagged Ganges soft-shell turtle into the wild at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The initiative coincided with Endangered Species Day and aims to improve freshwater turtle conservation research in India.

Researchers will track turtle movement, habitat use, nesting behaviour and seasonal migration across the Brahmaputra river basin.

The endangered Ganges soft-shell turtle enjoys Schedule I protection under India's Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The conservation project was jointly executed by the Wildlife Institute of India, Assam Forest Department and Kaziranga authorities.

IMAGE: The satellite-tagging exercise was carried out by a team led by the Wildlife Institute of India under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, in collaboration with the Assam forest department and Kaziranga National Park authorities.

A priority landscape for turtle conservation

Assam is regarded as one of the world's top priority regions for freshwater turtle conservation.

Of the eight species of soft-shell turtles found in India, five are known to occur in the Kaziranga landscape, underscoring the ecological importance of the Brahmaputra floodplain.

Endangered species with a crucial ecological role

The Ganges soft-shell turtle (Nilssonia gangetica) is listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List and enjoys the highest level of protection under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The large freshwater turtle is recognised by distinctive arrowhead-shaped markings on its head and is found in major rivers, lakes and reservoirs across northern India.

As a scavenger and predator, it plays a critical role in maintaining river health by feeding on dead and decaying animal matter.

IMAGE: Satellite telemetry will help researchers understand the turtle's seasonal movement.

Satellite Tracking In Brahmaputra Basin

According to Abhijit Das, senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, satellite telemetry will help researchers understand the turtle's seasonal movement, home range and critical habitats such as nesting and breeding sites.

The data is expected to guide long-term conservation planning and active management of soft-shell turtles across the Brahmaputra river basin.

IMAGE: A healthy adult turtle was captured, fitted with a satellite transmitter under veterinary supervision and released into its natural habitat along the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

National Geographic Backed Project

The satellite-tagging exercise was carried out by a team led by the Wildlife Institute of India under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, in collaboration with the Assam forest department and Kaziranga National Park authorities.

The project received funding support from the National Geographic Society.

Forest officials said a healthy adult turtle was captured, fitted with a satellite transmitter under veterinary supervision and released into its natural habitat along the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

Scientists believe the initiative will generate valuable information to strengthen conservation strategies for one of India's most threatened freshwater reptiles.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff