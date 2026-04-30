From Kaziranga to Kanha: Wild water buffaloes being translocated 2000 km

Officials say the move represents the species' return after nearly a century, filling a long-standing ecological void.

The animals, transported under strict veterinary supervision in specially designed crates, will initially be kept in soft-release enclosures to help them adapt before being fully released into the wild.

IMAGE: The endangered wild water buffalo of Kaziranga. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

Kaziranga to Kanha Translocation

In a landmark conservation initiative, India has launched its longest-distance wildlife translocation, moving endangered wild water buffaloes from Kaziranga National Park in Assam to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh -- covering nearly 2,000 km.

The first batch of four buffaloes, comprising three females and one male, was released on Tuesday, marking the beginning of an ambitious programme aimed at restoring the species in Central India.

Key Points India begins 2,000-km translocation of wild water buffaloes from Kaziranga to Kanha, marking a major conservation milestone.

First batch of four buffaloes released, initiating phased plan to relocate 50 animals over three years.

Species returns to Madhya Pradesh after nearly a century, helping restore ecological balance in grasslands.

India holds around 90 per cent of global wild buffalo population, making conservation efforts globally significant.

Project highlights strong inter-state cooperation and may serve as a model for future wildlife restoration programmes.

Return of a lost species

The translocation is significant as wild water buffalo had disappeared from Madhya Pradesh decades ago, leaving a gap in the region's natural ecosystem.

Officials say the move represents the species' return after nearly a century, filling a long-standing ecological void.

The animals, transported under strict veterinary supervision in specially designed crates, will initially be kept in soft-release enclosures to help them adapt before being fully released into the wild.

IMAGE: A delicate mission in motion: forest staff carefully carry a sedated wild buffalo to the transport vehicle for translocation.

Phased plan to move 50 buffaloes

The project envisions the phased relocation of around 50 wild buffaloes from Kaziranga -- home to the world's largest population of the species -- to Kanha.

This plan was formalised after discussions between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during a meeting in Guwahati on January 8 this year.

It was mutually agreed that the animals would be moved in three batches over a period of three years.

Officials said the 50 buffaloes will serve as an optimal 'founder population,' laying the groundwork for a long-term breeding programme in Central India.

Authorities are adopting a cautious approach, beginning with small groups to assess feasibility and ensure animal safety before scaling up the operation.

Global population and India's role

Wild water buffalo remains among the most endangered large bovines globally.

Current estimates suggest there are about 4,000 individuals left in the wild, with nearly 90 per cent found in India.

The predominant population is concentrated in Assam, particularly in Kaziranga, followed by smaller populations in Arunachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

This makes India central to the species' global survival.

IMAGE: Flagging off a conservation milestone: officials and forest staff send off the wild buffalo convoy on its 2,000-km journey from Kaziranga to Kanha.

Boost to biodiversity and ecosystem restoration

Wildlife experts underline that the initiative is not merely about species reintroduction but also about ecological restoration.

Wild water buffaloes play a crucial role in maintaining grassland ecosystems by grazing and shaping habitats.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, thanked all stakeholders involved in the effort, stating that the translocation would significantly contribute to reviving lost populations and boosting biodiversity.

Officials believe that reintroducing the species will help restore ecological balance and strengthen biodiversity in Kanha's grasslands.

IMAGE: Team behind a landmark mission: forest staff and officials pose.

Inter-state conservation model

The translocation reflects growing inter-state cooperation in wildlife conservation.

Assam and Madhya Pradesh have worked jointly on the project, with technical inputs from wildlife experts and institutions.

The initiative is also part of a broader regional vision, with states like Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra exploring similar steps to revive wild buffalo populations across Central India.

A milestone for Indian conservation

Conservationists are calling the project a milestone in India's wildlife management strategy.

By reintroducing an endangered species into suitable habitats, authorities aim to secure its future while strengthening fragile ecosystems.

With more batches planned over the next three years, the Kaziranga–Kanha translocation could emerge as a model for species recovery programmes across the country.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff