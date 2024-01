A rare glimpse of a melanistic tiger in a enclosure, near Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Odisha.

Melanism is a rare condition in which there is an abnormal development of dark pigmentation in an animal's skin. For example, black panthers are a melanistic variant of leopards.

The Odisha government is set to establish the world's first melanistic tiger safari near Baripada.

IMAGE: A melanistic tiger is seen in its enclosure. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Melanistic tigers roam in their enclosure.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com