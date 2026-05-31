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Randeep Bhati Gang Associate Arrested After Three Years On The Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 31, 2026 15:39 IST

After three years on the run, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Anuj Choudhari, a key associate of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang, wanted for murder and numerous other crimes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Anuj Choudhari, an associate of the Randeep Bhati gang, has been arrested by Delhi Police after being on the run for three years.
  • Choudhari was wanted in connection with a murder case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station.
  • The arrest occurred in Ghazipur, where Choudhari was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges, and a stolen scooter.
  • Choudhari is allegedly involved in over 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, and offences under the Gangster and Arms Acts.

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged associate of the Randeep Bhati gang, who was wanted in a murder case and had been absconding for nearly three years, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Anuj Choudhari alias Fighter, was wanted in a murder case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him by a Saket court due to his continued abscondence, he said.

 

Details of the Randeep Bhati Gang Associate's Criminal Activities

According to police, Choudhari is an active associate of the Randeep Bhati gang, which operates across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in more than 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, Gangster Act, and Arms Act.

How the Arrest Unfolded in Ghazipur

"A team was working on intelligence inputs regarding the movement of wanted criminals when it received information that Choudhari would arrive in east Delhi carrying illegal weapons. Acting on the tip-off, the team laid a trap near the Paper Market in Ghazipur and intercepted him," a senior police officer said.

When police attempted to apprehend him, Choudhari allegedly tried to flee and resisted arrest. He was overpowered after a brief chase and scuffle.

Evidence Recovered During the Arrest

During the operation, police recovered a semi-automatic pistol, four live cartridges and a stolen scooter from his possession. Verification revealed that the scooter had been stolen from the Laxmi Nagar area in 2025.

The officer said that Choudhari had secured bail in an earlier case in 2023 but subsequently absconded and continued to evade arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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