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Ranchi Restaurateur Allegedly Dies By Suicide Due To Financial Strains

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 20:26 IST

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A Ranchi restaurateur's alleged suicide highlights the devastating impact of financial strain on small business owners, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • Abhimanyu Bhatia, a restaurateur in Ranchi, allegedly died by suicide.
  • Financial difficulties are suspected to be the primary cause of Bhatia's distress.
  • Bhatia consumed poison at one of his restaurants in the Lalpur police station area.
  • Police have initiated a detailed investigation and a forensic team has collected evidence.

A restaurateur allegedly died by suicide due to financial strains in Ranchi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhimanyu Bhatia, also known as Lav Bhatia, a resident of PP Compound in the Lalpur police station area, they said.

 

Details of the Incident

Bhatia allegedly consumed poison at one of his restaurants located in the same locality and was found lying in suspicious circumstances, they said.

"He was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), where he died during treatment," DSP (City) KV Raman told PTI.

Investigation Underway

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, and a detailed investigation has been initiated, he said.

Raman said preliminary investigation suggests the victim was under stress due to financial difficulties.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the restaurant to collect evidence from the spot.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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