Ranchi Police Nab Four in Connection with Restaurant Employee's Murder

Four individuals have been apprehended in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a restaurant employee, revealing a wider extortion scheme orchestrated by gangsters operating both within and outside the country.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Four individuals were arrested in Ranchi for the murder of a restaurant employee related to extortion demands.

The arrests followed a gunfight with police, resulting in injuries to two of the accused.

The murder was allegedly orchestrated by gangsters Prince Khan, operating from the UAE, and Sujeet Sinha, currently in jail.

Police seized mobile phones, weapons, and the motorcycle used in the crime, uncovering 60 bank accounts used for illicit transactions.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the extortion network and related criminal activities in Ranchi.

Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a restaurant employee in Jharkhand's Ranchi over an extortion demand, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were apprehended after a brief gunfight with the police near Kenduadih in Dhanbad on Monday, a senior officer said.

Two of them sustained gunshot wounds in their legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"We arrested four henchmen of two gangs, who were involved in a firing incident at a restaurant near Birsa Munda Airport, for extorting money. The incident took place on March 7, and an employee of the restaurant, identified as Manish Gope, was shot dead," Ranchi City Superintendent of Police (SP) Paras Rana said.

The accused had been on the run since the murder of the restaurant employee, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the Bhagabandh area and arrested them, the SP said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they attacked Gope after the restaurant owner refused to pay money on the directions of gangsters Prince Khan and Sujeet Sinha. Khan is currently operating his henchmen from the UAE, while Sinha, who operates the Koylanchal Shanti Sena gang, is in jail," the police officer said.

Seized Items and Financial Investigation

During the operation, the police have seized two mobile phones, arms and ammunition, and the motorcycle used in the firing incident, he said.

"Upon analysing the data of the mobile phones, it has come to light that 60 bank accounts have been used for transaction of ill-gotten money. The investigation is underway," the SP said.