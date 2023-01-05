News
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 05, 2023 20:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1 next year.

Addressing a public rally in Sabroom in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist had put the Ram Mandir issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it after the Supreme Court's order.

 

"Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024," he said attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

At Sabroom in South Tripura district, Shah flagged off a Bharatiya Janata Party rath yatra, the second one during the day after Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the assembly elections due early this year.

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, the union minister said.

"Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi's leadership," he said.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama district killing 40 personnel on February 14, 2019.

The Indian Air Force raided a terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Modi had no contribution for Ram temple'
PHOTOS: What Ayodhya's Ram temple will look like
Ram temple crowns Modi as first Hindu Hriday Samrat
CJI recuses from hearing contempt plea against Kamra
AI crew was unprofessional: DGCA on 'urination' case
Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD, CEO of BSE
Pope Benedict XVI Laid To Rest
