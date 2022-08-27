First Look: Ayodhya Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is in full swing.

Photographs: ANI Photo

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on August 26, shared pictures of the proposed ‘garbha gruha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram temple.

According to the trust the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

The length of the temple is 360 feet, width 235 feet and height of each floor will be 20 feet, they said.

The top of the sanctum sanctorum will be 161 feet from the ground floor and will be constructed with Rajasthan stone and marble.

Following a Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the temple's construct at the site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janm Bhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust on February 5, 2020 in Lok Sabha for the temple's construction and management.