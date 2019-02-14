Rajnath promises 'strong response'; NSG, NIA to join probe

February 14, 2019 22:34 IST

IMAGE: Firemen spray water on a road to wash away the blood stains at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the people of the country that a strong response will be given to the terror attack carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

"The attack was carried out by Pakistan backed Jaish-e-Mohammed. A strong reply will be given and I assure the people of the country this.

"The country pays tribute to the brave jawans who were martyred," the home minister told ANI.

Singh will be visiting Srinagar on Friday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the attack and will hold review meetings with senior security and police officials to make a ground level assessment and review further operational actions.

Experts of the anti-terror commando force National Security Guard and investigators of the National Investigation Agency are being sent to Jammu and Kashmir to join the probe into the terror attack.

The decision was taken in view of the high number of casualties in the worst terror strike in the state since the Uri attack in 2016.

An NIA team with forensic experts is being sent to Srinagar to assist Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the scene of crime, a home ministry official said.

Explosive specialists of the Black Cat commando force NSG will also join in the investigation into the attack, another official said.

Meanwhile, arrangements are also being made to airlift the mortal remains of the soldiers who lost their lives in the ghastly attack.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in the deadliest terror attack on security forces in a decade when their convoy was targeted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

With PTI inputs