Leaders react to attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama

February 14, 2019 18:43 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and leaders across political parties condemned the killing of at least 18 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district on Thursday.

Here's what they said:

IMAGE: A scene of the spot after terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Goripora area of Awantipora town in Pulwama district, on Thursday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Forces responsible for the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove presence. Visibly it seems to be guided from across border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility.

-- Satyapal Malik, J&K Governor

Attack on CRPF in #Pulwama, J&K is cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. Nation salutes martyrs & we stand united with families of martyrs. We pray for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act.

-- Arun Jaitley, Union minister

I'm deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy in J&K in which 10 of our brave men have been martyred and many others wounded. My condolences to the families of our martyrs. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured (sic).

-- Rahul Gandhi, Congress president

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved.

-- Omar Abdullah, former J&K chief minister



Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?

-- Mehbooba Mufti, former J&K CM

Saddened that 13 CRPF jawans became martyrs today in Pulwama. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Our prayers for those injured. We wish them a speedy recovery.

-- Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister

We strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we extend condolences to the kin of the jawans who were martyred. This is the 18th big terror attack in the last 5 years under this Modi Govt. When will the 56-inch chest reply?

-- Randeep Surjewala, Congress leader