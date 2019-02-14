We expect action in response to Pulwama attack: RSS chief

February 14, 2019 21:43 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a response was expected from the Modi government to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It is a cowardly act, we strongly condemn it. We expect action in response to this incident."

"We have tolerated a lot and are still doing so, as seen from today's incident," he said. "They will get a reply (to the attack)," Bhagwat said.

The Hindutva organisation's general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi strongly condemned the attack and said the RSS, an ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, is with the government and the security forces in this hour of crisis.

In a series of tweets, he also paid homage to the deceased CRPF personnel and expressed condolences to their family members.

"The attack is clearly a sign of desperation and frustration due to the clampdown on terrorism. The government should take stringent action against culprits at the earliest," Joshi said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an RSS affiliate, blamed Pakistan, with its joint general secretary Surendra Jain seeking action against it.