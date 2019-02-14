rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » We expect action in response to Pulwama attack: RSS chief

We expect action in response to Pulwama attack: RSS chief

February 14, 2019 21:43 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said a response was expected from the Modi government to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 30 CRPF personnel were killed.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It is a cowardly act, we strongly condemn it. We expect action in response to this incident."

"We have tolerated a lot and are still doing so, as seen from today's incident," he said. "They will get a reply (to the attack)," Bhagwat said.

 

The Hindutva organisation's general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi strongly condemned the attack and said the RSS, an ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, is with the government and the security forces in this hour of crisis.

In a series of tweets, he also paid homage to the deceased CRPF personnel and expressed condolences to their family members.

"The attack is clearly a sign of desperation and frustration due to the clampdown on terrorism. The government should take stringent action against culprits at the earliest," Joshi said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, an RSS affiliate, blamed Pakistan, with its joint general secretary Surendra Jain seeking action against it.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Central Reserve Police Force, Mohan Bhagwat, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, CRPF
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use