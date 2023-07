Rajghat, the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in New Delhi, is waterlogged, a consequence of the rising water levels of the Yamuna river.

IMAGE: A drone visual of Rajghat, which remains waterlogged although the water level of the Yamuna was recorded at 205.25 metres (below the danger mark).

IMAGE: Workers try to clear the water from Rajghat. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Water pipelines set up to reduce water from Rajghat.

IMAGE: A dewatering machine set up at Rajghat.

IMAGE: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inspects the waterlogging situation in the Sanjay Van area.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com