News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal staffer misbehaved with her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on February 6, 2024. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said.

 

The two calls were made at 10 am, they said.

A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi Lt Guv sacks 223 women panel employees
Delhi Lt Guv sacks 223 women panel employees
'I'm not blaming fathers, but...'
'I'm not blaming fathers, but...'
11th anniversary of Nirbhaya: 'Nothing has changed'
11th anniversary of Nirbhaya: 'Nothing has changed'
IPL: 'RCB have switched on the attacking mode'
IPL: 'RCB have switched on the attacking mode'
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
Safeguard Streedhan. Read To Know More
Safeguard Streedhan. Read To Know More
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Was sexually assaulted by father: DCW chief Maliwal

Was sexually assaulted by father: DCW chief Maliwal

'If I'm not safe, then...': DCW chief dragged by car

'If I'm not safe, then...': DCW chief dragged by car

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances