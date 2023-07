Glimpses of flooded areas near the Taj Mahal as the Yamuna river overflowed following heavy rains, July 18, 2023.

IMAGE: A flooded area near the Taj Mahal. All photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A priest stands in a flooded area next to a temple near the Taj.

IMAGE: A policeman keeps watch over a flooded area near the Taj.

IMAGE: A traveler surveys the Taj and the swollen Yamuna.

IMAGE: A man takes picture of the Taj.

IMAGE: People wonder if the flood waters will continue to rise.

IMAGE: A man watches the flooded Yamuna.

IMAGE: Tourists can be spotted at the Taj.

