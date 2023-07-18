Post Floods, Delhi-ites Grapple With Mud

After the swollen Yamuna river flooded low-lying areas of Delhi causing residents to be evacuated from their submerged houses and stay in makeshift shelters, some parts where the flood water has receded, Delhi-ites are now facing the new problem: Mud.

IMAGE: A man helps another person, who got stuck in the mud as flood water recedes from a residential area in New Delhi that was flooded by the overflowing of the Yamuna. All Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Munni Devi, 28, cleans the mud from the entrance of her house.

IMAGE: A man cleans the mud from outside his house.

IMAGE: Muddy bags, filled with clothes, are seen outside a house.

IMAGE: Sunil Sharma, 60, cleans the mud from the entrance of a temple.

IMAGE: Ramji stands inside his house filled with mud.

IMAGE: Vinay Kumar Bhandari, 47, cleans his roadside shop filled with mud.

IMAGE: A man cleans his bike with the muddy water outside his house.

IMAGE: A man carries a bucket as he cleans the mud outside his house.

IMAGE: Raajo Devi, displaced by the rising waters of the Yamuna, looks on as she sits beside red chillies and books that are kept for drying outside their makeshift shelter by the road side.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com