Delhi Under Water!

Scenes from flooded Delhi after the Yamuna rose well above the danger mark, July 13, 2023.

IMAGE: A priest closes the gate of a flooded temple. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People rescue cows from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate residents from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man stands on the roof of his flooded house, waiting to be rescued. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents carrying their belongings on a rickshaw as they wade through a street. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A rickshaw-puller pedals through chest-deep water in the flooded area near Red Fort. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Residents wait to climb onto a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate stranded residents from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A man swims on a flooded road. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman crosses a waterlogged road as the overflowing water from the Yamuna river reaches Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A couple carries their belongings as they come out of a flooded cremation ground. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Commuters travel in a boat through the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters wade through the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People sit on the roof in the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rickshaw pullers rest on their rickshaws in the Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An aerial view of the flooded Garhi Mendu village and the over flowing Yamuna river in Delhi's North East district. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Flood water inundates the Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Photo

