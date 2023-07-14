News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Under Water!

Delhi Under Water!

By REDIFF NEWS
July 14, 2023 12:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from flooded Delhi after the Yamuna rose well above the danger mark, July 13, 2023.

 

IMAGE: A priest closes the gate of a flooded temple. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People rescue cows from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate residents from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man stands on the roof of his flooded house, waiting to be rescued. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents carrying their belongings on a rickshaw as they wade through a street. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rickshaw-puller pedals through chest-deep water in the flooded area near Red Fort. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Residents wait to climb onto a flyover under construction, after being displaced by the rising water level. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate stranded residents from a flooded locality. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man swims on a flooded road. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman crosses a waterlogged road as the overflowing water from the Yamuna river reaches Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A couple carries their belongings as they come out of a flooded cremation ground. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Commuters travel in a boat through the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Commuters wade through the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People sit on the roof in the flooded Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rickshaw pullers rest on their rickshaws in the Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of the flooded Garhi Mendu village and the over flowing Yamuna river in Delhi's North East district. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flood water inundates the Yamuna Bazar area. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Yamuna water enters Delhi hospital, patients shifted
Yamuna water enters Delhi hospital, patients shifted
Delhi faces drinking water crisis as 3 plants shut
Delhi faces drinking water crisis as 3 plants shut
Relief for Delhi as Yamuna water level stabilises
Relief for Delhi as Yamuna water level stabilises
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT
Nathula, other parts of Sikkim cut off in landslides
Nathula, other parts of Sikkim cut off in landslides
Why leading steel cos are surrendering coal blocks
Why leading steel cos are surrendering coal blocks
Maybe in future, moon can be...: Modi on Chandrayaan-3
Maybe in future, moon can be...: Modi on Chandrayaan-3
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Yamuna still over danger mark, Delhi remains flooded

Yamuna still over danger mark, Delhi remains flooded

Delhi roads turn into rivers, throw traffic out of gear

Delhi roads turn into rivers, throw traffic out of gear

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances