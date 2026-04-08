Rajasthan Road Transport Chief Manager Arrested in Bribery Case

A Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation chief manager has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the state.
Key Points
- Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests chief manager of Dausa depot for alleged bribery.
- Vishram Meena, the accused, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
- The arrest followed a complaint that Meena was demanding a bribe to clear medical bills.
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau verified the complaint and conducted a successful trap operation.
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the chief manager of the Dausa depot of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said.
The accused, identified as Vishram Meena, was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the bureau, they said.
According to an official statement, a complainant had alleged that Meena was demanding a bribe to clear his medical bills.
After verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and apprehended the accused when he was accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, the statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.