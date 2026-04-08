HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Rajasthan Road Transport Chief Manager Arrested in Bribery Case

Rajasthan Road Transport Chief Manager Arrested in Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 18:30 IST

x

A Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation chief manager has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the state.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests chief manager of Dausa depot for alleged bribery.
  • Vishram Meena, the accused, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.
  • The arrest followed a complaint that Meena was demanding a bribe to clear medical bills.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau verified the complaint and conducted a successful trap operation.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested the chief manager of the Dausa depot of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Vishram Meena, was caught red-handed during a trap operation conducted by the bureau, they said.

 

According to an official statement, a complainant had alleged that Meena was demanding a bribe to clear his medical bills.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap and apprehended the accused when he was accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, the statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Rajasthan Revenue Officials Arrested in Jaipur Bribery Case
Two Rajasthan Revenue Officials Arrested in Jaipur Bribery Case
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
CBI Arrests Railway Inspector for Alleged Bribery in Ranchi
Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Rajasthan SHO and Constable Nabbed in Rs 8 Lakh Bribery Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look0:58

Rakul Preet Singh Spotted in a Chic Casual Look

Kashmir Chill Deepens: Banihal Heights See Heavy Snow 0:50

Kashmir Chill Deepens: Banihal Heights See Heavy Snow

Disaster in Ramban: Landslide Blocks Key Highway, Traffic Halted1:10

Disaster in Ramban: Landslide Blocks Key Highway, Traffic...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO