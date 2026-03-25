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Home  » News » CBI Arrests Railway Inspector for Alleged Bribery in Ranchi

CBI Arrests Railway Inspector for Alleged Bribery in Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 23:55 IST

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A chief commercial inspector of the South Eastern Railway was arrested by the CBI in Ranchi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the railway sector.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests a chief commercial inspector (CCI) in Ranchi for alleged bribery.
  • The railway official allegedly demanded a bribe of 10% of pending bills for clearance.
  • The CBI caught the accused red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.
  • Searches were conducted at the official's office and residence as part of the investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a chief commercial inspector (CCI) of the South Eastern Railway in Ranchi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a statement said on Wednesday.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on allegations that the chief commercial inspector demanded a bribe of 10 per cent of the complainant's pending bills amounting to approximately Rs 8.7 lakh for clearing those, it stated.

 

Details of the Arrest

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a negotiated bribe amount of Rs 50,000 as the first instalment from the complainant. A search was conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused," the release said, adding further investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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