CBI Arrests Railway Inspector for Alleged Bribery in Ranchi

A chief commercial inspector of the South Eastern Railway was arrested by the CBI in Ranchi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the railway sector.

Key Points CBI arrests a chief commercial inspector (CCI) in Ranchi for alleged bribery.

The railway official allegedly demanded a bribe of 10% of pending bills for clearance.

The CBI caught the accused red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Searches were conducted at the official's office and residence as part of the investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended a chief commercial inspector (CCI) of the South Eastern Railway in Ranchi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, a statement said on Wednesday.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on allegations that the chief commercial inspector demanded a bribe of 10 per cent of the complainant's pending bills amounting to approximately Rs 8.7 lakh for clearing those, it stated.

Details of the Arrest

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a negotiated bribe amount of Rs 50,000 as the first instalment from the complainant. A search was conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused," the release said, adding further investigation was underway.