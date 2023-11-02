News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe

Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 02, 2023 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate officer, posted in Manipur, and his associate in Jaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for settling a matter related to a chit fund case, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, an enforcement officer in the federal probe agency and resident of Vimalpura in Jaipur district, and Babulal Meena, a junior assistant in the Mundawar Sub Registrar Office in the newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district of Rajasthan, the bureau said in a statement.

 

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the agency will initiate a probe after lodging a criminal case of money laundering against the officer.

Naval Kishore had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling a case lodged in the ED office in Manipur capital Imphal against the complainant in the chit fund matter, the bureau said and added that he is posted at the ED's sub-zonal office in Imphal.

The complainant had informed the bureau that a bribe of Rs 17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal, the statement said.

The bureau said that after verifying the complaint, its team arrested them for allegedly taking a bribe Rs 15 lakh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
ED Cases Up 4X Higher!
ED Cases Up 4X Higher!
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe
ED raids Delhi Minister in money laundering probe
India can play key role for peace in Gaza: Iran envoy
India can play key role for peace in Gaza: Iran envoy
WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator
WC PHOTOS: India step on the accelerator
3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; record the act
3 men strip, molest IIT-BHU student; record the act
Mitch Marsh flies home for 'family issues'
Mitch Marsh flies home for 'family issues'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'

Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!

Uttam's Take: ED: The Ultimate Tool Kit!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances