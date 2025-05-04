HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Raj MLA held for accepting bribe to drop questions in assembly

Raj MLA held for accepting bribe to drop questions in assembly

May 04, 2025 21:20 IST

Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for dropping three questions in the state assembly, according to a senior ACB official.

IMAGE: Bharat Adivasi Party MLA Jaikrishn Patel. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

Director General of ACB Ravi Prakash Meharda said that this is the first time in the history of the Rajasthan ACB that an MLA has been arrested in a graft case.

Patel, 38, is a first-time MLA from Banswara district's Bagidora assembly constituency (ST). He was elected in the bypolls held along with the Lok Sabha elections last year.

 

"Patel had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 crore from the complainant to drop questions related to mines. The deal was settled for Rs 2.5 crore. The complainant gave him Rs 1 lakh in Banswara at the time of verification. Today, he was trapped in MLA quarters premises while taking Rs 20 lakh," Meharda said.

He claimed that the MLA handed over the bag of the cash to a man who managed to escape with the cash. The ACB officials are questioning the legislator about the man.

The DG claimed the ACB has audio and video evidence to prove that the MLA had demanded and taken the bribe which will help in conviction.

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) convener and Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat said that the party will take action against the MLA if his involvement is found.

"It will not be appropriate to say anything on the matter. It could be a conspiracy of the BJP government. We are looking into the matter and if the involvement of the MLA is found, the party will take suitable action," he said.

BAP has four MLAs in the house of 200.

The DG said that the Assembly Speaker was briefed about the case and following his permission, "the trap was executed and the MLA was arrested".

The MLA had submitted three questions related to the mines owned by the complainant that are not in the Bagidora constituency.

He said that the MLA was insisting that the complainant come to Banswara with Rs 20 lakh but the complainant convinced him to come to Jaipur to take the money.

"The MLA called the complainant in the morning and asked him to come to the MLA quarters (in Jaipur's Jyoti Nagar) following which the ACB teams got activated.

"The complainant went to the MLA quarters premises where he handed over a bag containing cash to the MLA. The MLA checked the cash and then handed over the bag to a man who was present with him," he said.

As soon as the ACB team was signalled by the complainant that the cash had been given, the team present on the premises caught the MLA, he said.

Before this, the man who was given the bag by the MLA managed to escape with the cash.

The Bagidora assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya switched to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

