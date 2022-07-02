News
Rediff.com  » News » Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing

Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 02, 2022 09:41 IST
A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the brutal killing of the tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said.

IMAGE: Police personnel in a scuffle with members of Sarva Hindu Samaj during their protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in Udaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Samsul Laskar, a resident of Katlicherra area, was arrested for a comment in a social media website, in which he allegedly supported the killing, they said.

Laskar was arrested on Thursday, and a case was filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Milan Das filed a police complaint.

 

Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of making the comment on a post by a person named Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, police said.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Protests Erupt Over Udaipur Killing
NIA books killers of Udaipur tailor under UAPA
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
KCR to snub Modi, again; receive Sinha at airport
Sai Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Virata Parvam
Lure of Wimbledon grass too much for Venus to resist
What Sophie Wants To STEAL!
The War Against Coronavirus

