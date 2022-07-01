News
Rediff.com  » News » Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Udaipur IG, SP among 32 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 01, 2022 11:40 IST
In a major reshuffle in Rajasthan, 32 Indian Police Service officers including Inspector General (IG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Udaipur, where a tailor was brutally killed, have been transferred, according to the state department of personnel.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard near closed shops during Jaipur Bandh that is called to protest against the killing of Kanhaiya Lal by two men in Udaipur, in Jaipur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the 'beheading'.

SPs of 10 districts including Udaipur have been transferred in the list issued by the department late on Thursday night.

 

Udaipur IG Hinglaj Dan was removed and posted as IG civil rights. Praful Kumar, IG ATS was made the new IG of Udaipur.

At the same time, SP Udaipur Manoj Kumar was transferred to second battalion of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) in Kota.

Vikas Kumar, who was Ajmer SP, will now take charge of the new SP in Udaipur.

Jodhpur Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi was transferred to Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) as IG.

Ravidutt Gaur, IG Kota, has been made the new Police Commissioner of Jodhpur.

DCP Jodhpur East Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav was shifted to 9th Battalion of RAC in Tonk.

It may be noted that communal tension erupted in Jodhpur, hometown of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in May.

Karauli SP Shailendra Singh Indolia was shifted to RPA as deputy director.

Karauli had also witnessed communal tension in April. Dholpur SP Narayan Togas was made the new Karauli SP.

Sirohi SP Dharmendra Singh will take charge of Dholpur SP, replacing Togas.

Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi was transferred to RAC's 7th battalion in Bharatpur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
