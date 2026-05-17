Rajasthan: Police Officers Injured In Chase After Car Flees Checkpoint

Two police officers in Rajasthan sustained injuries after their vehicle crashed while pursuing a car that fled a checkpoint, prompting a search operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two Rajasthan police officers were injured after their vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase.

The chase began when a car attempted to flee from a police checkpoint in Jhunjhunu district.

The injured officers, including a station house officer, are receiving medical treatment.

Police have launched a search operation to locate the vehicle that fled the checkpoint.

Two police personnel, including a station house officer, were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tree while chasing a car that tried to flee from a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district early Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Pujari ki Dhani in the Nawalgarh area during early morning checking and patrolling.

According to police, the car driver took a sudden U-turn on spotting the barricade and sped away. A police team immediately gave chase, but their vehicle went out of control at a turn and rammed into a tree.

Police Officer Injuries and Investigation

Nawalgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Singh and driver Bhiwaram sustained injuries in the accident. Both were rushed to the district hospital, where Bhiwaram was referred to Sikar due to his critical condition, while Ajay Singh is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar and other senior officers reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Ongoing Search for Fleeing Vehicle

"The police team was chasing a suspicious vehicle that fled after seeing the checking point. During the chase, the vehicle lost control at a turn and met with an accident," the SP said.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the absconding vehicle, and further investigation is underway, officials added.