Indo-Pak border drone smuggling busted: Four held with heroin

In Rajasthan, a major drug smuggling operation using drones across the Indo-Pak border was foiled, resulting in the seizure of 12 kg of heroin and the detention of four individuals.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Rajasthan police seize 12 kg of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 60 crore, suspected to be smuggled via drones from across the Indo-Pak border.

Four individuals have been detained in connection with the heroin smuggling operation in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

A joint operation by CID, local police, and the Border Security Force (BSF) led to the detection of drone activity and the recovery of heroin packets.

Preliminary investigations suggest Pakistani smugglers sent the heroin consignment, intended for distribution in Punjab.

Authorities are strengthening anti-drone systems in border areas to combat increasing drone-related smuggling activities.

Security agencies have detained four people and seized around 12 kg of heroin, suspected to have been smuggled from across the Indo-Pak border using drones in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Harishankar said that officials recovered around 12 kg of heroin valued at around Rs 60 crore that has been sent from "cross-border through drones."

The police are interrogating the four detained individuals, he said.

Joint Operation and Drug Seizure

Following specific inputs, CID, local police and the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a joint operation and set up blockades in the border area, they said.

During the operation, they detected drone movement at night and witnessed packets being dropped in Indian territory, they said.

Upon searching the area, personnel recovered around 12 kg of heroin packed in small packets. Two men were initially apprehended at the spot when they arrived to collect the consignment, police said.

Investigation and Anti-Drone Measures

Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was sent by Pakistani smugglers and was meant to be supplied in Punjab, officials added.

The seizure has prevented a major drug network from spreading, authorities said, adding that anti-drone systems are being strengthened in border areas in view of increasing drone activities.